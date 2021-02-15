Lovemore Ndou, known in the ring as the Black Panther, hails the value of education

‘Not even boxing titles as satisfying as a degree’

With public schools re-opening this week for the 2021 academic year, highly qualified lawyer and former two-weight world boxing champion Lovemore Ndou has spoken strongly about the importance of education, which Nelson Mandela said was the most powerful weapon one can use to change the world.



A practising lawyer and a boxing fanatic, Mandela said education helps people become better citizens. Ndou, 49, is a retired boxer with seven university degrees. He owns a law firm in Rockdale, Sydney, in Australia where he has lived since 1995. The former IBF junior welterweight, IBO and WBF welterweight champion had to go into self-exile to achieve his academic qualifications. ..