Delays in implementing state bank and land resolutions hampering the revolution, says KZN ANC

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal believes that failure to give conference resolutions equal attention, resulting in the delayed implementation of them, is tantamount to sabotaging the national democratic revolution.

So the party, after its two-day lekgotla, has resolved to spearhead discussions on the expropriation of land without compensation and the establishment of a state bank at the national general council (NGC), set to take place in May or June.

Provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala, outlining outcomes of the ANC's lekgotla, said: ''The slow pace of the process of the amendment of the constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation undermines our revolution. As we go to the NGC, we must advance the point quite clearly that this is tantamount to sabotaging the revolution itself.”

The ANC resolved to expropriate land without compensation at its national elective conference in December 2017, which it followed up in February 2018 when it supported an EFF motion in the National Assembly to expropriate without compensation.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee tasked with finalising the expropriation of land without compensation recently announced that it is on track to table a bill on the proposed amendments to the constitution by March.