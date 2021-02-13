She's back! DA MP Phumzile Van Damme's sabbatical ends abruptly

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is back at work, weeks before her controversial sabbatical leave was scheduled to end.

In fact, DA leader John Steenhuisen has suggested that Van Damme, who vowed to challenge her unusual leave, never went on sabbatical.

Van Damme confirmed to TimesLIVE on Friday that she was back at work.

“The matter was resolved,” was all she was prepared to say about the so-called sabbatical.

“I am looking forward to going back to work. I will now focus on digital technologies.”