WATCH | Vaal Dam sluices opened as capacity tops 100%

The water and sanitation department has opened three sluice gates at the Vaal Dam and two more will be opened on Friday.

The recent heavy rainfall over many parts of the country resulted in the dam reaching just over 106% capacity. The last time the dam was this full was in 2017.

According to the department, the water was released from the dam in anticipation of more rainfall expected over the Orange River System (ORS).

The department said two more gates would be opened on Friday.

One of the gates will be opened at 10am, followed by the second at 12pm, with the total outflow expected to be about 649m3/s.