Association raises concern over R1.3bn presidential aid

ECD practitioners yet to receive relief funds

The National Early Childhood Development Alliance (NECDA) has expressed concern at the slow progress of distribution of the R1.3bn presidential stimulus package that was announced in October last year.



Mmatsetshweu Ruby Motaung, the executive director of NECDA says that the sector had been looking forward to having their workforce benefit from the stimulus package, however, they did not receive any communication about monies until two weeks ago, after Motaung was interviewed on radio...