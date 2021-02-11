Association raises concern over R1.3bn presidential aid
ECD practitioners yet to receive relief funds
The National Early Childhood Development Alliance (NECDA) has expressed concern at the slow progress of distribution of the R1.3bn presidential stimulus package that was announced in October last year.
Mmatsetshweu Ruby Motaung, the executive director of NECDA says that the sector had been looking forward to having their workforce benefit from the stimulus package, however, they did not receive any communication about monies until two weeks ago, after Motaung was interviewed on radio...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.