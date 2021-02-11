Kenya says it will move ahead with AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

That move will not deter Kenya, which says it expects to receive 24 million doses of the vaccine beginning this month, said Mercy Mwangangi, the chief administrative secretary at the ministry.

"We are going to continue with AstraZeneca because we are doing our own sequencing and we are comfortable to move forward with it," she told Reuters.

The World Heath Organisation had also issued an advisory on Wednesday telling countries to continue using the vaccine, Mwangangi said, which further supports the Kenyan government's position.

Reuters