Threat to early childhood development sector

The country’s often overlooked but critical early childhood development (ECD) centres have been brought to their knees by Covid-19. Should there be a strong second wave of infections, the devastation will be worse.

These centres provide children with vital opportunities for early learning. They also get access to nutritious food and activities that enhance their physical, emotional and cognitive skills.

ECD centres look after the children’s educational needs as well as their general wellbeing. An ECD centre could be a crèche, a daycare centre for young children, a play group, a preschool or an after-school care facility.

The centres fall under the jurisdiction of both the basic education and social development departments, and must be formally registered to meet guidelines set down by the government.

When the Covid-19 pandemic was declared a national disaster in March and the lockdown was imposed, all ECD centres had to close temporarily for the safety of the children.

While sensible, the move instantly deprived children of much-needed education and nutritional meals — for many the only daily source of reliable nutrition. Most of all, the ECD centres were deprived of operational subsidies from the government, a source of great contention.