Passionate educator fulfils her dream
From sleeping on cardboards to writing doctoral thesis
It has been a long arduous road for a 52-year-old former shack dweller as she today stands on the brink of obtaining a PhD in education.
Sophie Deliwe Sibanda used to sleep on waste boxes in a shack while raising children as a single mother. However, her difficult material conditions – backbreaking as they were - did not deter her from pursuing her dream...
