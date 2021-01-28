Passionate educator fulfils her dream

From sleeping on cardboards to writing doctoral thesis

It has been a long arduous road for a 52-year-old former shack dweller as she today stands on the brink of obtaining a PhD in education.



Sophie Deliwe Sibanda used to sleep on waste boxes in a shack while raising children as a single mother. However, her difficult material conditions – backbreaking as they were - did not deter her from pursuing her dream...