'Guptas counted on Dlamini-Zuma victory to save Brian Molefe'

The Gupta family put their money on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma winning the ANC presidency at the party's 2017 Nasrec conference to bring Brian Molefe back to the helm of Eskom.

This is according to evidence led by former Eskom company secretary and head of legal, Suzanne Daniels, at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

Daniels laid bare an incident at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg in July 2017 when she met Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma (son of former president Jacob Zuma) and Ben Martins, who was then deputy minister of public enterprises.

At the time of the meeting, Molefe had taken Eskom to court seeking an order declaring his dismissal unlawful. He was dismissed in June after being controversially reappointed as CEO in May. He had resigned in late 2016 after the public protector's state of capture report.

Daniels said she had received a call from Gupta associate Salim Essa to “meet for coffee” at the African Pride Hotel.

When she arrived at the venue, Essa asked her to take a walk and she obliged.

She thought they were walking to offices close by where she had met Essa before, but this time, they were heading to an apartment.