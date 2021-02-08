Body of third child found in Cape Town sand bank collapse — but search now on for fourth

The body of a third child, who went missing when a sand bank collapsed in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Monday has been found. But emergency services are now searching for a fourth person.

The three bodies were recovered from the collapsed sand alongside the N2 at the Borcherds Quarry Road intersection in Nyanga, Cape Town.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to try to rescue the children. The N2 was closed as rescue teams conducted their search.

Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that the bodies of the first two children were retrieved shortly after 6pm, about three hours after the incident occurred at 3.10pm.

The body of the third child was recorded around 9pm.

“Search operations are still continuing as there are reports of a fourth person being unaccounted for,” said Carelse.

Fire and rescue services and the K9 unit active at the scene.