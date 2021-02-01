'I do not fear being arrested': Zuma refuses to testify at state capture commission

Former president Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not appear before the state capture commission, defying the order made by the Constitutional Court.

In a statement released on Monday, Zuma lashed out at the chairperson of the commission deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo about the manner in which he handled Zuma's application for Zondo to recuse himself.

He said Zondo was “frugal and expedient” with the truth in how he contextualised and defined the nature of relationship that he had with Zuma.

“Perhaps by Western culture standard of defining kinship he may be correct if the yardstick is of family events attended or family invitations issued. I had relied on his own personal integrity, which now seems very compromised, to disclose to the public the extent to which I have repeatedly intervened financially in matters pertaining to the maintenance of the child whose details he has already divulged,” Zuma said.

Zuma brought the application as he claimed to have a personal relationship with Zondo.

Zondo later came forward and told the public that he had a child with a sister of one of Zuma’s wives more than 25 years ago. Zuma’s application was dismissed.

“It is clear that the laws of the country are politicised even at the highest court in the land. Recently at the state capture commission, allegations made against the judiciary have been overlooked and suppressed by the chairperson himself. It is also patently clear to me that I am being singled out for different and special treatment by the judiciary and the legal system as a whole. I therefore state in advance that the commission into allegations of state capture can expect no further co-operation from me in any of their processes going forward,” Zuma said.

“If this stance is considered to be a violation of their law, then let their law take its course,” he said.

“I do not fear being arrested, I do not fear being convicted nor do I fear being incarcerated.”

Last week the Constitutional Court ordered Zuma to appear before the commission, saying no-one is above the law. The court also declared that Zuma does not have the right to remain silent before the commission, but witnesses do have the privilege against self-incrimination.

Zuma was expected to appear before the commission on February 15.