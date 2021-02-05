South Africa

Idea a victory for children, says DA

Eastern Cape gives no-fee online public schooling green light

05 February 2021 - 09:30

The Eastern Cape legislature has passed a motion to launch a no-fee, public online schools in the province.

The motion, which was presented by the DA, stated that the option for online schooling will ease the overcrowding and shortage of space within schools, especially in metro and urban areas...

