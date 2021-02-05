Idea a victory for children, says DA
Eastern Cape gives no-fee online public schooling green light
The Eastern Cape legislature has passed a motion to launch a no-fee, public online schools in the province.
The motion, which was presented by the DA, stated that the option for online schooling will ease the overcrowding and shortage of space within schools, especially in metro and urban areas...
