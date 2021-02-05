Entertainment

Artist displays talent on many different platforms

Songbird Ncamisa Nqana ready to fly solo

05 February 2021 - 09:28

Vocalist, composer, actress and dancer Ncamisa Nqana knew from a young age that she was destined to be a music star.

The Mamelodi-born artist, who calls herself A Bird with Melodies, has been slowly building her solo profile performing in different events and opening for different music stars. Nqana, who is also a dancer, is one of the rising stars who are getting mileage by being featured in the South African State Theatre YouTube channel. The channel started last year to give theatre patrons a chance to enjoy shows from the comfort of their home...

