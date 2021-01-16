Pass Covid test or stay away, top private schools tell pupils

He advised parents to use the PCR test that is being offered at most laboratories or the antigen test which, according to him, has become more widely used since December.

“We have been advised that it would be pragmatic to accept either test. Should the antigen test show a positive result, medical practitioners may request a PCR test as confirmation.”

Harris said that he understood testing in this way “is by no means an infallible measure but it does help mitigate risk as we look forward to the promise of a full school”.

He added: “If even a single boy tests positive prior to his arrival, and does not return on account of this, we will have managed a potential outbreak in a dorm which will be especially helpful to all of us.”

He confirmed that the school — where fees this year are R331,550 — will be using the antigen test when a boy displays Covid-like symptoms.

According to the letter, parents will be sent a form to declare that their son is in good health and has been avoiding social engagements.