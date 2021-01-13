Unions concerned over deaths and infections of their members
Teachers want to meet minister over reopening
Teacher unions have requested an urgent meeting with basic education minister Angie Motshekga amid fears over the rising number of infections in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The unions said this would be a crucial meeting that would inform decisions about whether their members returned to schools if they reopened on January 25 as proposed. ..
