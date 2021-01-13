South Africa

Unions concerned over deaths and infections of their members

Teachers want to meet minister over reopening

13 January 2021 - 07:44

Teacher unions have requested an urgent meeting with basic education minister Angie Motshekga amid fears over the rising number of infections in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unions said this would be a crucial meeting that would inform decisions about whether their members returned to schools if they reopened on January 25 as proposed. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X