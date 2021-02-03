Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine is 76% effective for 3 months after one shot

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has 76% efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, with greater effectiveness when a second is given later, a study showed on Tuesday.

Oxford University said the findings of the pre-print paper, which had not been peer-reviewed, supported Britain’s decision to extend the interval between initial and booster doses of the shot to 12 weeks.

Britain has decided to give as many people as possible some protection by lengthening the amount of time between initial shots and booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines.