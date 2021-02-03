Congo senators move to oust Kabila ally who heads senate

A majority of senators in the Democratic Republic of Congo filed a petition to oust the leader of the upper house of parliament on Tuesday, the latest move by allies of President Felix Tshisekedi to weaken his predecessor's lingering power.

In recent months, Tshisekedi has chipped away at the influence of former President Joseph Kabila, with whom he had an awkward political alliance following a disputed 2018 election.

A longtime opponent of Kabila, who governed from 2001-2019, Tshisekedi won office by beating Kabila's chosen successor in a vote observers said another opposition candidate had won.

However, the new president had been forced to bargain over policies with Kabila, who maintained extensive control across state institutions and security services.

More than sixty of the senate's hundred members demanded the resignation of Kabila ally and upper house leader Alexis Thambwe Mwamba in a letter seen by Reuters, addressed to the office of the senate and signed by senator Valentin Gerengo M'vene.

"If those who gave us the mandate decide to withdraw it, I will leave without any problem," said Thambwe, a 77-year-old veteran politician who was most recently minister of justice.

His fall would be the latest setback for Kabila loyalists following the prime minister's resignation in January and the removal of the lower house of parliament's speaker in December.