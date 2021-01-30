South Africa

528 Covid-19 related deaths and 6,141 new infections recorded in 24 hours

By Timeslive - 30 January 2021 - 08:44
The new infections come from 47,345 tests done.
Image: 123RF/perig76

SA recorded 528 Covid-19 related deaths and 6,141 new infections in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday night that the total number of fatalities to date to 43,633 and the total number of infections to 1,443,939.

The new infections come from 47,345 tests, at a positivity rate of 12.97%.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 195 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 126 in Gauteng, 95 in the Eastern Cape, 52 in the Western Cape, 23 in Mpumalanga, 16 in Limpopo, 11 in the Northern Cape and ten in the Free State.

To date, 1,284,781 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 89%.

Novavax vaccine trial 'shows efficacy against Covid-19 UK, SA variants'

The Novavax vaccine has demonstrated not only high clinical efficacy against the prototype SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, but also ...
News
1 day ago

SA records 555 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, and 7,150 new infections

SA recorded 555 new Covid-19 related deaths, with nearly three-quarters of them recorded in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
News
1 day ago

New ultra-marathon to honour Covid-19 survivors

Despite growing concerns over the postponement of races by Athletics SA due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Moving Ahead Development ...
Sport
1 day ago

