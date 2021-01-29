SA records 555 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, and 7,150 new infections

SA recorded 555 new Covid-19 related deaths, with nearly three-quarters of them in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday night that 249 deaths were recorded in KZN in the past 24 hours, and 150 in the Eastern Cape. There were also 70 new deaths in Gauteng, 45 in the Western Cape, 21 in Mpumalanga, 10 in the Free State, seven in Limpopo and three in the Northern Cape.