More than 125,000 excess deaths in SA during Covid-19 pandemic

SA has recorded more than 125,000 excess deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic, a report by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) revealed on Thursday.

According to the report, during December last year and January this year, the numbers of excess deaths increased relentlessly as the second Covid-19 wave hit SA.

The Report on Weekly Deaths in SA showed that the cumulative number of excess deaths from natural causes since May 2020 had reached more than 125,000 by January 23 2021.

But the report revealed that in the most recent week, there had been an apparent decline in the increase.

According to Prof Debbie Bradshaw, chief specialist scientist at the SAMRC and a co-author of the report, the timing and geographic pattern left “no room to question whether this is associated with the Covid-19 pandemic”.