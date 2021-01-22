We're halfway there: Experts say SA has acquired half the vaccines it needs for herd immunity

The initial tranche would be followed by 12 million doses from the COVAX facility, plus a further 12 million doses out of the AU's allocation.

There was also the possibility of 9 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s candidate vaccine being allocated to SA.

The Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is undergoing its third-phase clinical trials, with data due to be published in early February.

The panellists were grilled at length by viewers wanting to know when the vaccine would arrive and how it would be rolled out.

The first phase of the rollout would target SA’s about 1.3 million health care and associated workers, said Nicolaou. The recipients would include people such as cleaners and receptionists in doctors’ practices who are equally at risk of getting infected as doctors themselves.

Next in line would be the elderly and people with co-morbidities — roughly 20 million people — in the third or fourth quarter of the year, followed by the rest of the population by the year’s end.

“It is the most ambitious plan this country has seen in the last century,” Nicolaou said.

He said it was vital that people worked together for the rollout to succeed.

“Every South African has to put a shoulder to the wheel,” he said.

Work is under way to create a database of health care workers and other front line staff across the country.