'SA standards of approving medicines high'

Vaccines are the only answer, says Sahpra head

SA scientists and medicines regulatory experts have given the public assurance that vaccines are the only effective weapons to break the momentum that the Covid-19 pandemic has gained.



The chairperson of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) Prof Helen Rees yesterday told Sowetan that the country would not get rid of the second wave of Covid-19 unless “we urgently introduce vaccines”...