We're glad common sense prevailed

It was reckless of some private schools to remain open after the basic education department issued a directive to shut down until next month.



Deputy minister of basic education Makgabo Reginah Mhaule announced on Friday that they had decided to delay the reopening of schools after considering the pressure being experience by the health-care system. We also welcomed the move on this page yesterday, as a possible outbreak at schools could put more strain on already overburdened health facilities...