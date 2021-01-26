WATCH: Driver eludes metro police despite his car tyres being shot at

Onlookers and pedestrians were left horrified when they witnessed two Cape Town Metro Police officers shooting at the tyres of a vehicle in the middle of a busy intersection after the driver allegedly failed to stop when he was instructed to.

The vehicle, a silver Audi A4, which was stopped by a branded metro police vehicle at Race Course Road in Kenilworth, was shot at several times as the driver refused to come out when instructed to.

Officers are seen circling the vehicle and instructing the driver to hop out. After realising that the driver was reluctant, one of the officers opened fire, shooting at the tyre on the right side of the vehicle.

A woman recording the video can be heard saying: “He doesn't want to open his door. They are all holding guns now. They are going to shoot him. Why doesn't he just come out and surrender?”