WATCH: Driver eludes metro police despite his car tyres being shot at
Onlookers and pedestrians were left horrified when they witnessed two Cape Town Metro Police officers shooting at the tyres of a vehicle in the middle of a busy intersection after the driver allegedly failed to stop when he was instructed to.
The vehicle, a silver Audi A4, which was stopped by a branded metro police vehicle at Race Course Road in Kenilworth, was shot at several times as the driver refused to come out when instructed to.
Officers are seen circling the vehicle and instructing the driver to hop out. After realising that the driver was reluctant, one of the officers opened fire, shooting at the tyre on the right side of the vehicle.
A woman recording the video can be heard saying: “He doesn't want to open his door. They are all holding guns now. They are going to shoot him. Why doesn't he just come out and surrender?”
Meanwhile, an officer is seen speaking on the phone moments before several gunshots are heard while the suspect’s vehicle speeds off.
Private investigation group Intelligence Bureau SA posted the following on their Facebook page: "Montague Gardens, Cape Town – Suspect failed to stop for CPT Metro Officials in a fully branded vehicle yesterday, the suspect was blocked in by the officials but the suspect drove into the state vehicle. Officers demanded that the suspect stops immediately after crashing to the state vehicle but refused & drove off, several gun shots were fired by the officers while the suspect fled. A short chase ensued and the suspect drove into a underground parking area (doors were closed). Suspect managed to flee, vehicle recovered. The suspect's apartment was searched & drugs were found."
The Cape Town Metro Police Department said they were not aware of the incident but were looking into it and would respond when they have compiled a report.
