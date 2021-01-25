South Africa

Shop fire in Durban CBD sparks 'fake news'

25 January 2021 - 11:22
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Durban firefighters swiftly contained a fire at a shop in the city centre on Monday morning.
Image: supplied

Reports of violent protests and widespread looting in the Durban city centre on Monday are untrue.

Durban metro police spokesperson Sen-Supt Parboo Sewpersad said the rumours were sparked by a fire at a shop.

“Reports of looting and protests are fake news. There was a fire at a shop. The blaze is now extinguished,” he said.

