Police arrest suspect for discharging firearm at Doornpoort toll plaza

Gauteng police said a man believed to the person seen on video shooting into the air at the Doornpoort toll plaza in Pretoria in December has been arrested.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the man was arrested at his home in Pretoria North on Tuesday.

Masondo said during his arrest he was found in possession of nine unlicensed firearms and more than 100 rounds of ammunition of different calibres.