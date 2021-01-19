Gunmen 'targeted wrong house'
Soweto boy dies in 'drug turf-war'
The murder of a seven-year-old boy who was shot dead at his grandparents' home in Soweto has left his family and community members bewildered as the motive for the shooting is unknown.
Bongani Korasi was killed in Phiri on Saturday morning after four armed men stormed his grandparents' home and fired shots indiscriminately. Three people survived the onslaught and are currently recovering in hospital...
