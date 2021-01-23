Bidvest company, Gwede Mantashe foundation named in labour dispute
A labour dispute between an internal audit manager of an electrical appliances company and his employer has dragged the name of mineral resources minister Gwede Mantanshe's foundation into the saga.
Nicolaos Riga who lodged an application in the Labour Court in Braamfontein has alleged that he was demoted, suspended and later dismissed after raising concerns about what he felt were irregular payments made for the benefit of the Gwede Mantashe Foundation by Voltex, a subsidiary of Bidvest...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.