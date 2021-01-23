Bidvest company, Gwede Mantashe foundation named in labour dispute

A labour dispute between an internal audit manager of an electrical appliances company and his employer has dragged the name of mineral resources minister Gwede Mantanshe's foundation into the saga.



Nicolaos Riga who lodged an application in the Labour Court in Braamfontein has alleged that he was demoted, suspended and later dismissed after raising concerns about what he felt were irregular payments made for the benefit of the Gwede Mantashe Foundation by Voltex, a subsidiary of Bidvest...