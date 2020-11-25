Port Elizabeth residents punished for municipal water bills mix-up

About 500 households in Missionvale in Nelson Mandela Bay have had their electricity supply blocked because the municipality says their water bills have not been paid.

But the families said they have never run up bills of up to R63,000.

Resident Nolubabalo Koni told GroundUp: “On November 10 I went to the shop to buy electricity but I couldn’t get it because my electricity account was blocked. The following day my husband went to city treasury. He was told he owes the municipality more than R63,300 for water and he must pay R6,000 to unblock our electricity account.

“They said according to their records, our water meter was replaced with a new one. I told them that never happened, but they said the meter reader’s report says it did. We also discovered that on our account instead of writing ward 31 they wrote ward 37.”

History of problems

Koni said since they occupied their RDP house, their water account has been giving them problems.

“My house was built in 2013. In 2014 the water meter was installed, but there was no water and we made use of communal taps. The same year I received three water meter accounts claiming we owe R7,200. We ignored the letters because we had no water in our homes.

“In November 2018 we got water for the first time in our homes, but my electricity meter was quickly blocked. I went back and forth to Cleary Park customer care service and the councillor’s office, but we couldn’t get help. We were told to pay R1,000 to unblock our electricity account,” she said.