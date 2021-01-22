Court dishes out hefty sentence for robbery of disabled man in Knysna

The Western Cape police management has commended investigators for their dedication and vigilance which led to the arrest and subsequent conviction of a man who robbed a 33-year-old physically disabled man in Knysna in 2018.

The Knysna Regional Court on Tuesday sentenced Nigel Smith to a 15-year jail term for housebreaking, robbery and aggravated robbery perpetrated against the victim.

His conviction relates to an incident at Rheenendal, Knysna, on September 9 2018 when Smith, 27, entered the bungalow of the man and attacked him.

“He stuffed a pillow over the face of the victim in an attempt to suffocate him, but did not succeed. The suspect then took a cellphone as well as cash before he fled on foot,” police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said.

Spies said an investigation by members attached to the Knysna detectives and Tsitsikamma K9 unit led to the arrest of the accused later. The cellphone was also recovered.

“This harsh sentence should act as a deterrent to other potential robbers who target vulnerable persons, especially those who are in no position to defend themselves,” Spies said.

