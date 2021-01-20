Local wine and spirits maker Distell branches out into cannabis products

Wine, cider and spirits company Distell will soon be able to offer cannabidiol-infused drinks after taking a 20% stake in cannabis wellness business RETHINK, it said on Wednesday.

Distell's investment gives it access to RETHINK's brand and product range, which includes oils, capsules and teas made from cannabidiol (CBD), a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant that is gaining popularity for uses ranging from relaxation to skin care.

CBD is one of a variety of compounds found in the cannabis plant but studies have found it does not cause a 'high' or produce effects that could lead to addiction, according to the World Health Organisation.

Distell said the investment would help it to benefit from increased demand for cannabis products like CBD.