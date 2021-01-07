Will SA citizens be forced to get Covid-19 vaccine? Zweli Mkhize answers

The government will not force anyone to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

That was the message from health minister Zweli Mkhize, who briefed parliament's portfolio committee on health on Thursday. Mkhize was grilled by committee members who wanted to know if taking the vaccine would be compulsory for all citizens.

Committee members also wanted to know whether citizens who objected to taking the vaccines on religious or moral grounds would be allowed to opt out.

The minister said those who wished to give the vaccine a pass were within their liberty to do so as was the case with other vaccines before.

However, Mkhize added, it was the government's wish that all citizens took the shot.

“The vaccine will be voluntary but we try to urge as many [as possible to have] the vaccine,” he said. “Vaccines are not mandatory, we just need the community to understand that taking the vaccine is for their benefit.