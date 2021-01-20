Report reveals racial profiling by some medical aids
Scheming against black doctors: Blacklisted black MD feels vindicated
A triumphant Dr Nonkosi Ngumbela, who has been blacklisted for almost three years from servicing patients from Medscheme, says she is vindicated after three medical aid schemes were found to have racially profiled black practitioners.
“I’m excited that the truth is finally out but I still have deep anger at how my name had been dragged through the mud by criminals who ran rampant, destroying the lives of many black doctors. Some of my colleagues’ children were so looking forward to following in their parents’ footsteps but have since chosen different career paths because of the frustrations their parents went through,” said Ngumbela, 61, a general practitioner of more than 30 years from East London in the Eastern Cape...
