Man arrested for selling liquor in defiance of lockdown regulations

“He had no valid liquor trading licence nor a licence to operate a tavern from his house in Beaconsfield,” said police spokesperson Capt Olebogeng Tawana.

In a separate incident in Phuthanang in Galeshewe, police dispersed a group of people who were found buying and drinking fermented beer.

“People found on the premises were not wearing face masks and were ordered to disperse. The owner was slapped with a fine and the fermented beer was disposed of,” Tawana said.

TimesLIVE