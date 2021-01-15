'The money will be there' — Ramaphosa promises Treasury will have the cash for Covid-19 vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday allayed the fears of many South Africans, saying the Treasury would have the money to fund the much-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine.

“There is no way we can say, when it comes to saving the lives of South Africans, that we don’t have the money. The money will be there. It has to be there to save the lives of South Africans. That one will be my bottom line,” said Ramaphosa.

The president made the comment during a media engagement at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters in central Johannesburg on Friday.

Ramaphosa said the Treasury would become the lead department during the procurement process of the vaccine, which is currently under way.

“Treasury has done the best it can. Even when we were dealing with PPE [personal protective equipment], they set in place certain systems and regulations, but along the way those systems and regulations were violated. There have been those weaknesses in the broader framework of the system,” the president said.