Speed of vaccine's development raises questions, says nurse

Not all health-care workers eager for Covid jab

Health-care workers who will be first to be inoculated when the Covid-19 vaccine is rolled out across the country are divided on whether to get the jab. Some are ready to get the shot but others say they won’t, over safety fears.



The government will not force anyone to take the Covid-19 vaccine but health minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament last week that it was the government’s wish that all citizens took the shot. He said vaccines are not mandatory but the community needed to understand that taking the vaccine is for their benefit...