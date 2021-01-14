Locals advised to ignore fake reports on internet

SA expats feel good after vaccine jabs

Andile Gova, an expatriate nurse at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland in the US who received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine on December 21, said he was kept for 15 minutes for medical observation before he was allowed to go home.



Gova, originally from Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape, told Sowetan yesterday about his experiences when he took the shot, which is being rolled out to health workers in the US...