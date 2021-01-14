Ledwaba confident he's unearthed another champ in Busakwe

Life has its own way of compensating good people who have been treated unfairly.

One such person is Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone” Ledwaba. The soft-spoken former three-weight multiple world champion whose fruitful career saw him exchanging leather with legendary Filipino Manny Pacquiao, quit boxing in 2006 due to an eye problem.

The former WBU bantamweight, IBF junior-featherweight, WBU and IBO featherweight holder then joined the long list of trainers. In a short time he produced a SA champion, when Tshepang Mohalo won the super-middleweight title in 2009.

Two years later Ledwaba guided Doctor Ntsele to the SA flyweight belt. Ledwaba produced his first world champion in 2014 when Zolani Tete captured the IBF junior-bantamweight title.

But Ledwaba hardly gets credit for his achievements. His latest prospect Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe is on the brink of claiming the SA title after challenging national lightweight champion Tshifhiwa “Atomic Spider” Munyai.

Busakwe, from Jabavu, Soweto, was discovered by Ledwaba. The hard hitter holds the Gauteng title and his two successful defences have earned him the No 2 spot in the national rankings. Busakwe has seven knockouts in seven wins, against one defeat.

On the other hand, 35-year-old Munyai is a vastly experienced former Commonwealth and IBO champion from Makwarela in Limpopo. He has knocked out 16 of his 28 opponents and the talented boxer, whose career is guided in Johannesburg by top trainer Alan Toweel jnr, has six losses. If statistics are anything to go by then Munyai should overwhelm Busakwe in every department.

But Ledwaba disagrees.

“Look, I have my reasons why I accepted this fight and I prefer not to share them publicly,” he said.

“I can safely say to you that Khaya has been performing well, so there is no time to waste. Munyai went the full 12 rounds with Kabelo Bikitsha but Khaya blasted Bikitsha in seven rounds.”

Ledwaba revealed that his CWJ Gym has been joined by talented former SA junior-featherweight champion Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane.

“We are hard [at work] in the gym preparing for the WBO International title fight in Russia on January 23,” said Ledwaba.