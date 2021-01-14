More than 1,600 infected KZN health workers in isolation, MEC tells parliament

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has been unable to increase critical care and high care beds for Covid-19 patients because of a shortage of specialist nurses and doctors.

This is according to health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, who, together with the head of department, Dr Sandile Tshabalala, appeared before the portfolio committee on health on Thursday to give an update on health-care services in relation to Covid-19.

While the department has recorded an overall bed occupancy of 56.3%, the impact of the virus has been devastating on health-care workers, with 1,694 in isolation and 724 in quarantine.

This has resulted in dire staff shortages.

The MEC told the committee that while the province learnt from the first wave and had made strides in its response plan, challenges remained. These included an inadequate supply of oxygen due to limited capacity for bulk storage, inadequate supply of oxygen cylinders and facility infrastructure.