Highest daily Covid-19 death toll in SA as 806 people die in 24 hours

Of the new deaths, 235 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 211 in Gauteng, 151 were in the Western Cape, 150 were in the Eastern Cape, 24 in the Free State, 14 in both Mpumalanga and Limpopo and seven in the Northern Cape.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that 18,555 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours. This means 1,278,303 cases have been recorded across SA. The new infections came from 71,681 tests, at a positivity rate of 25.88%

In total, 1,030,930 recoveries have been recorded, at a recovery rate of 80.6%.

TimesLIVE