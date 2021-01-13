Five people arrested for brutal murder of Mahlangu (80)

Witchcraft accused gogo could have had dementia, says doctor

Dr Prudence Buthelezi says 80-year-old Dumisile Mahlangu, who was hacked, locked in her home and set alight by the community of Mbuzini after she was found wandering a neighbour's house naked at night, could have been suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's disease. She was accused of practising witchcraft.



“It’s a common thing among black people to accuse old people of being witches when they are found wandering at other people’s homes or somewhere they are not supposed to be, especially when they could not even explain why they are there,” Buthelezi, a general practitioner, said. ..