Police nab 'killer' of Tembisa woman
The man who allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a hammer before fleeing the scene with the deceased woman’s vehicle has been arrested.
Koena Kgoadi was struck numerous times on the head at the couple’s Tembisa home on Saturday night after the couple had an argument...
