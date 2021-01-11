South Africa

Police nab 'killer' of Tembisa woman

11 January 2021 - 13:53

The man who allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a hammer before fleeing the scene with the deceased woman’s vehicle has been arrested.

Koena Kgoadi was struck numerous times on the head at the couple’s Tembisa home on Saturday night after the couple had an argument...

