Anoj Singh summons error irks Zondo

A wrongly worded summons issued by the state capture commission’s legal team to former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh has forced the chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, to postpone his oral evidence to a later stage.



Zondo reluctantly allowed Singh’s lawyers to file an affidavit which will address all the issues by which the former Telkom executive was implicated. This came after Zondo requested to see the original summons that were served to Singh requesting him to appear before the commission and spotted something wrong in them...