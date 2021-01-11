Nasrec facility will help as Gauteng hospitalisations surge: David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura said Tshwane is the hardest-hit by the second wave of Covid-19 as it records the province's highest daily infections.

“It's at the centre, it's where the heat is at the moment,” Makhura said.

He said the evidence showed that the second wave would be worse than the first.

“We are just where we were at the peak of the first wave and we are passing that peak, all models are telling us,” he said.

Makhura visited Steve Biko Academic Hospital in the city with the health MEC, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, on Monday. This was after the department of health reported that the hospital was experiencing a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 patients, which has been noted since December.