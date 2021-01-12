'I feel I let my country down' in vaccine race, says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Meanwhile, he said, it was hard to say when SA would find itself out of the second wave or whether a third wave was on the cards.

“Looking at the earlier evidence, it looks like (this new variant of Covid-19) is not more severe at this stage but the evidence is quite strong that it’s spreading much faster,” he said. “All of the parameters of how we understand viral dynamics are based on our first wave. We have some idea of how long it took to get us to peak and we know it takes about four or five weeks from peak to (decline) — but that’s all with the first wave which was a completely different dynamic,” said Abdool Karim.

“We at this stage cannot tell for sure, based on what we know from the first wave, how the second wave is going to play out,” he added.