Gauteng in eye of second wave storm – Makhura

The Nasrec covid-19 field hospital, which currently has a 1000-bed capacity, will be expanded by another 500 beds to accommodate more patients as the second wave of the pandemic hits the country.

This was announced by Gauteng Premier David Makhura after visiting the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on Monday morning.

Makhura said there were more plans to increase the capacity of the field hospital which is currently accommodating 300 patients by another 1,000 beds to deal with the increasing number of admission in public hospitals, which has doubled in the past seven days.

"We know that the second wave may be more or double the first wave. We must also plan ahead. One of the things that we are doing is that we are going back to Nasrec," Makhura said.