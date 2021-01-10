Police arrest Karoo traveller with luggage containing 160kg of dagga

Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer for travelling on a taxi with 160kg of dagga.

The suspect had six bags of dagga, worth about R320,000, concealed in tog bags and stashed in the taxi trailer, police said in a statement on Saturday. He was undone by a police vehicle checkpoint outside Beaufort West in the Karoo.

Police said the suspect would appear in the Beaufort West magistrate’s court on Monday on drug dealing charges.

TimesLIVE