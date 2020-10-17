Correctional services nab one of their own for alleged smuggling of drugs, cellphones

An official from St Albans Medium B Correctional Centre was caught attempting to smuggle contraband into the premises on Friday, the department of correctional services in the Eastern Cape said.

It said in a statement the alleged incident happened on Friday morning during a routine search at the entrance to the centre. National Task Team (NTT) security officials were conducting a routine search of people at the access control gate when they noticed the vehicle.

The official approached the gate, but then turned the car around and drove away when he noticed that searches were being conducted, the department said.

Instruction was given to NTT officials to chase the vehicle and escort him back to the access control.

The drugs and items confiscated included 120 Mandrax tablets, various telephone cellphone starter packs, mobile phones, earphones, cellphone chargers and USB cables. A case was opened at SAPS Kabega Park.

The official was subsequently arrested on Friday and he is currently in police custody. He is due to appear in court on Monday.

“Any person, whether it is a member of the public or a departmental official, who colludes with offenders in the contravention of this mandate will be brought to book. We would like to applaud the commitment of the departmental officials who were not hesitant to apprehend one of their own. This speaks highly of the integrity and their commitment to service excellence,” the department said.

