Man arrested at Durban airport for trying to smuggle Ivermectin tablets

The police nabbed a 40-year-old Pakistani businessman at King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Wednesday after he was allegedly found in possession of 2,300 Ivermectin tablets.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) prohibited the drug for human consumption on December 22 after it emerged on several social media platforms that the drug was being promoted on local groups as having “cured” people of Covid-19. ​

Ivermectin, which was hailed as a revolutionary drug in the 1980s and works by paralysing and killing parasites including lice and worms in livestock, has been gaining traction as a “miracle cure” for Covid-19 patients.

There have been growing calls by some scientists, politicians and advocacy groups for the anti-parasitic drug to be studied and considered for human consumption in SA.