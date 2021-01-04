Experts warn on super-spreader events

Experts warn second wave case count could get worse

As the number of daily Covid-19 infections continue to rise, medical experts have warned that the second wave case count could get worse as people return from holiday to work this week.



The last week of December recorded a record increase in the death count and positive Covid-19 cases, with SA reaching 18,000 positive cases a day for the first time since the outbreak in March...